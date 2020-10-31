NFU Scotland seeking nominations for new presidential team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nominations are being sought for three of the most high-profile jobs in Scottish agriculture.

Farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) is seeking to appoint a new president and two vice-presidents at its annual general meeting in February next year.

Current president Andrew McCornick, who farms in Dumfriesshire, is not eligible for re-election and his four years in office will come to an end in 2021.

One of the vice-presidents – Martin Kennedy, who farms near Aberfeldy – has revealed plans to stand for the role of president.

However, the other vice-president – Charlie Adam, who farms near Aboyne – will not stand for re-election and plans to step down from the NFUS board.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have been part of the board at NFU Scotland for 10 years, as regional chairman, livestock committee chairman and vice-president,” said Mr Adam.

“However, the time is right to step aside for new and diverse faces to fill that space.”

He vowed to “keep up the fight” on behalf of Scottish agriculture and said: “At 66, there are many other things I am keen to be involved in, including spending more time on my farm and with my family.”

NFUS chief executive Scott Walker called on any members wishing to stand for election to contact him for a proposal form, which must be signed and returned by 5pm on December 17.

He said any member of the union can be nominated for election, so long as they are proposed and seconded by fellow NFUS members.

Mr Walker said: “Whoever is elected in February next year will be the first officeholder team in a generation who will have to navigate securing a profitable supply chain for farmers where agricultural policy will be determined here in Scotland without the benefits or disadvantages of an EU framework and where a UK Government is responsible for determining the trading relationships between the UK and the rest of the world.”

He said a series of online hustings would be held at the start of 2021 to allow members to question the candidates.

Mr Walker added: “It is extremely unlikely, but should Covid-19 restrictions ease and face-to-face meetings be allowed, these will also be organised.

“Contingency plans for our annual conference, annual general meeting and elections to be staged virtually in February are already well advanced.”

The presidential role is held for two years and a president can serve for a maximum of two consecutive two-year terms.

Vice-presidents initially serve for two years, before the post reverts to an annual election.

Mr Walker can be contacted on 0131 4724001 or scott.walker@nfus.- org.uk