English farmers face possible ban on solid urea fertilisers

English farmers face a potential ban on the use of solid urea fertilisers.

The UK Government yesterday launched a 12-week consultation on plans to reduce ammonia emissions from solid urea fertilisers used on crops in England.

It said reducing ammonia pollutants, of which 87% come from farming in the UK, would benefit both the environment and human health as ammonia reacting with other pollutants causes particulate matter which is harmful to heart and respiratory health.

The consultation outlines three options for reducing emissions:

l A total ban on solid urea fertilisers;

l A requirement to stabilise solid urea fertilisers with the addition of a urease inhibitor, which helps slow the conversion of urea to ammonium; l And rules which stipulate solid urea fertilisers can only be used between January 15 and March 31.

“Ammonia emissions from agriculture are causing harm to sensitive and important habitats by making soils more acidic which damages the growth of some plant species, impacting on biodiversity,” said Environment Secretary George Eustice.

“They are also harmful to human health, and we welcome views on how we can address their use in agriculture.

“Any changes will need to be made in a way that is realistic and achievable for farmers but which help us to achieve our ambitious targets for better air quality.”