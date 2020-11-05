Security warning over farm vehicles and buildings after a spate of thefts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Farmers are being urged to make sure all farm vehicles and buildings are secure following a spate of thefts in Aberdeenshire.

The plea from NFU Scotland comes after reports of several thefts from farm outbuildings in the Banff and Peterhead areas.

The union’s regional chairman for the north-east, Andrew Connon, asked farmers to secure and lock all farm vehicles and buildings and report any suspicious vehicles or people to Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible.

Farmers are also asked to alert their local NFUS regional manager so text messages and social media posts can be used to alert other farmers in the region.

“We need to work together to minimise and reduce local rural crime,” added Mr Connon.

Police Scotland’s north-east division crime reduction officer, PC Richard Russell, backed the plea.

He said darker nights provided further opportunities for thieves to target farms and steadings.

He added: “Farmers are busy individuals who work long hours.

“But it is important to have a daily routine of locking outbuildings and securing vehicles at the end of each day.

“Speak to your neighbours and encourage each other to report any suspicious activity.

“If something feels not quite right, it probably isn’t.”

He also encouraged farmers to sign up to receive crime alerts in their area by joining the neighbourhood watch alert scheme.