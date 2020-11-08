P&J farming breakfast to discuss future of livestock and farmland markets

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The outlook for both the livestock and farmland markets will be discussed at a free virtual event later this month.

The Press and Journal is hosting a virtual Farming Breakfast to discuss future prospects for the Scottish agricultural sector on Wednesday, November 25, from 8am to 9am.

The event – entitled What lies ahead? – has been organised in association with law firm Turcan Connell with support from north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

A range of speakers will share their views on the outlook for the sector against the backdrop of Brexit and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic before answering questions from the virtual audience.

The speakers include Robin Anderson, who is head of operations at ANM’s livestock division, Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

He encourages farmers, crofters and others in the agricultural community to participate in the event and said: “I look forward to joining this forum and highlighting current market trends detailing how the live auction has coped and specifically noting the positive impact that the introduction of our online bidding platform has had in recent times.”

James Presly, a director at ANM’s estates division Aberdeen & Northern Estates Ltd, will also speak at the event and outline what is happening in the land market.

He said: “We look forward to presenting how the land and rural property market has reacted following lockdown and the reopening of the property market in Scotland on June 29.

“We have been greatly encouraged by the optimism which is being shown by both buyers and sellers as we approach the end of an unforgettable 2020 and anticipate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The other speakers are Turcan Connell’s land and property partner Grierson Dunlop and Royal Bank of Scotland’s director of agriculture Roddy McLean.

Mr Dunlop will explain the legal backdrop to some of the important issues facing the farming community, while Mr McLean will discuss the financial climate in farming at the moment.

Full details of the free event, including how to register, can be found at pandjbreakfast.co.uk