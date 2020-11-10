Freezlund Iceman pride of Fife Foal Show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife Foal Show attracted more than 30 entries at Giffordtown, where the championship was awarded to Freezlund Iceman, a senior colt foal from John and Margo McIntyre.

Brought out from Methven by Ron Brewster, he is by Freedom Majestic Dreamliner, out of Kypehall Sweet Valentine, and also won at the West of Scotland event, a month ago.

The reserve foal championship was won by Jim Greenhill’s filly foal, Tulloes Emily, from Tulloes, Forfar. By Arradoul Balvenie, she is out of the home-bred mare, Tulloes Lady Jane.

Standing senior champion and reserve supreme was Lutterington Butterfly from Harry Emerson. This two-year-old was brought out by the Black family of Collessie.

Standing reserve senior was Pitmurthly Final Command Piper, a home-bred yearling filly from Val Smith of Redgorton.

Leading awards: Gelding, three and over – 1 R Brewster and H Carr, Bandirran Gibbs (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic); 2 R Donald, Grayburn Robert Adam (x Collessie Stepping Stone).

Mare, three and over – 1 R Brewster and H Carr, Rossie Mhairi (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic), 2 A Young, Bratlach Laura (x Bratlach Ballintoy). Two-year-old colt or gelding – 1 C Anderson, Galcantray Standsure (x Doura Woodhouse Real Deal) Two-year-old filly – 1 senior champion and reserve supreme, H Emerson, Lutterington Butterfly (x Collessie New Approach).

Yearling colt or gelding – 1 P McSorley, Collessie Burnett (x Collessie New Approach). Yearling filly – 1 and reserve senior, V Smith, Pitmurthly Final Command Piper (Barlauchlan Final Command), 2 V Peterkin, Bogton Layla (x Collessie New Approach), 3 JW and M McIntyre, Freezlund Heidi (x Freedom Majestic Dreamliner).

Ridden – 1 L Smith, West Glen Abelia (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic), 2 R Roger, Bratalch Laura (x Bratlach Ballintoy), 3 R MacKenzie, Bogton Gem (x Bogton Renown).

Young handler – 1 S Donald, 2 E Roberts, 3 M Smith. Senior colt foal – 1 foal champion and supreme champion, JW and M McIntyre, Freezlund Iceman (x Freedom Majestic Dreamliner).

Junior colt foal – 1 D and B Walker, Galcantray Montgomery (x Doura Woodhouse Real Deal). Senior filly foal – 1 and reserve foal champion, J Greenhill, Tulloes Emily (x Arradoul Balvenie), 2 RH Black, Collessie Alana (x Arradoul Balvenie), 3 RH Black, Collessie Victoria (x Collessie Challenger). Junior filly foal – 1 RH Black, Collessie Hannah (x Collessie New Approach), 2 RH Black, Collessie Kimberly (x Collessie Highlander), 3 RH Black, Collessie Selena Ann (x Collessie Challenger).