Scientists are using videogame technology to breed the perfect potato

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Videogame technology is being used to speed up potato breeding priorities in a new collaboration between Abertay University and seed suppliers, Agrico UK Ltd.

Dr John Grigor, from Abertay’s Division of Engineering and Food Science in Dundee, said the £118,000 project will use artificial intelligence as a predictive tool to help select spuds with consumer appeal which will in turn help to shorten the breeding selection process.

The university and Agrico UK have entered into a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) for the project which has been funded by Innovate UK and the Scottish Funding Council.

Dr Steven Muir from Agrico UK Ltd said: “This project is quite unique and uses new techniques to allow us to better predict successful varieties of potato for consumers.

“We have been involved in successful KTPs in the past and have found them to be extremely beneficial.”

Agrico UK Executive Director Archie Gibson added: “Integrating data science in combination with sensory and consumer science is an important part of our vision, and is key to our ambitions for the future.”

Dr John Grigor said: “This project is scheduled to last for 30 months, and we are delighted to be working with Agrico UK Ltd on something that has the potential to make a real difference.”