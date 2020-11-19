New guide to help landowners create new woodlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A step-by-step guide to creating woodland was launched at this year’s virtual AgriScot event.

The guide was published by national body Scottish Forestry to boost tree planting across the country.

Scottish Forestry said the guide was designed to break down the process of preparing a woodland creation application into easy bite-sized chunks.

The agency’s head of operational development, John Dougan, said the guide would help small landowners assess if their land was suitable for tree planting, and advise how to prepare and submit an application for a forestry grant.

“Around 80% of all approved woodland creation applications are from small to medium- sized projects, mainly farmers or crofters,” said Mr Dougan.

“Feedback suggests that some of these smaller landowners may be finding the learning curve in creating new woodlands a bit daunting at first.

“We want to remove this barrier and make it as easy as possible for them, and this new guide aims to do just that.”

He said the creation of woodlands, both large and small, could have a positive impact in Scotland’s green recovery.

“It plays an important part in the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic by supporting the economy and jobs, and contributes greatly in the fight against climate change,” added Mr Dougan.

The Preparing Woodland Creation Applications guide is available to download, alongside a simplified small woodlands operational plan which can be used for applications for schemes up to five hectares, here.

Meanwhile, SAC Consulting, in conjunction with the Scottish Government’s Farm Advisory Service, has published the latest edition of its Farm Management Book.

SAC said the handbook contains up-to-date crop and livestock enterprise data.

It also features updates on specific rules and regulations to help businesses during this “uncertain climate”.