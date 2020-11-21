New resource to teach youngsters about red meat’s journey from farm to fork

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new online resource has launched to teach young people about red meat’s journey from farm to fork.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) says its new digital platform – Farming Foodsteps – is designed to help secondary school teachers and pupils understand more about livestock farming and the role of red meat in a healthy diet.

QMS health and education manager, Alix Ritchie, said the platform included presentations, games, worksheets and activities, which are all linked to the Curriculum for Excellence.

“The lessons all answer regularly asked questions about red meat production, sustainability and health, and we’ve consulted closely with teachers to create a comprehensive picture of the red meat food system,” said Ms Ritchie.

“Our hope is that Farming Foodsteps becomes the go-to place for information on Scottish red meat and the journey it makes from farm to fork.”

She said the platform also included resources on the sustainability of red meat production, food safety and careers in the sector.

QMS chairman, Kate Rowell, welcomed the launch of the tool and said: “The more we can help educate students and young people about where their food comes from, how it is produced and the benefits of incorporating it as part of a healthy, balanced diet, the better decision makers they will become.”

Farming Foodsteps is available here.