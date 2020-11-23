Farming Breakfast: Join the discussion about the sector’s future

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There is still time left to sign up to take part in The Press and Journal’s virtual Farming Breakfast.

The free event – entitled What Lies Ahead? – takes place online on Wednesday morning from 8-9am.

Organised in association with law firm Turcan Connell, with support from north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and the Royal Bank of Scotland, the event aims to give virtual attendees an overview of the future prospects for the Scottish agricultural sector.

A range of informed industry speakers will discuss the outlook for the sector against the backdrop of Brexit, the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, and the climate crisis, before taking questions from the virtual audience.

The speakers include Royal Bank of Scotland’s director of agriculture, Roddy McLean, and Turcan Connell’s land and property partner, Grierson Dunlop.

Mr Dunlop will discuss the legal backdrop to some of the important issues facing the farming community, including Brexit and land reform, while Mr McLean will discuss future subsidy schemes and how farmers will need to respond to climate change.

The panel of speakers also includes two representatives from ANM Group – James Presly, a director at ANM’s estates division Aberdeen and Northern Estates Ltd, and Colin Slessor, deputy head of livestock at ANM’s livestock division, Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

Mr Presly will discuss the Scottish land market and the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit on transactions and land values, while Mr Slessor will give an overview of current trading conditions in the livestock sector and prospects for the future.

Wednesday’s event is free to attend and open to anyone working in, or with an interest in, the agricultural sector.

Full details, including how to register, can be found here.