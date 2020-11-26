Suffolks at 3,800gn light up Thainstone Christmas Classic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Birness Suffolks were top of the flocks at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic sheep sale.

The sale of pedigree female sheep, held at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre near Inverurie, topped at 3,800gn twice for Suffolks from the Stewart family’s Birness flock at Milltown of Birness, Ellon.

The first, selling to Orkney breeder David Delday for his Newark flock, was a gimmer by Limestone Legacy, which is in-lamb with twins by the £30,000 Salopian Scuderia.

The other, selling to Fife breeder Stewart Lathangie for his Pyeston flock near Glenrothes, was a ewe lamb by the £16,000 Castleisle Capaldi.

Texel gimmers sold to 2,700gn for the first through the ring from Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock, Dunscroft, Huntly. Selling to Northern Ireland with J Trimble, Newry, Co Down, was a daughter of Sportsmans Benchmark, which is scanned in lamb to Knap Don Diablo.

Albert and George Howie’s Knock Texel consignment from West Knock, Mintlaw, peaked at 2,200gn for a Sportsmans Supreme daughter in-lamb to Knock Dalwhinnie. She sold to Shropshire.

Blue Texel gimmers topped at 1,700gn for a gimmer from Penny Troup, Shaggart, Sauchen, Inverurie, when sold to RE and RF Scott, Holm, Orkney.

A total of 148 of the 157 sheep forward changed hands to average £930.81 and 61 lots sold to 41 different buyers through the Thainstone online bidding platform.