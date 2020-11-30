Red meat sales beef up as more shoppers turn to local butchers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sales of Scottish red meat through butchers are up by a fifth, according to Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

Analysis from the levy body reveals red meat sales through butcher shops are growing faster than the market average.

QMS said butchers were experiencing a 21.7% increase in value in sales of red meat, compared to last year, with volumes up 13.2%.

This compares to the rest of the market which is up 12.8% in value and 9.3% in volume.

“Butcher trade peaked during the first lockdown in April and May and became the second highest retailer of red meat,” said QMS brands development manager, Gordon Newlands.

“This corresponded with more consumers choosing to buy local, whether to avoid the supermarket, for convenience or having more time or inclination to go to the butcher.”

He said this trend had continued, even as consumers returned to shopping at the larger retailers, and it was expected to carry on through Christmas.

“Although reports show that customer numbers have remained similar since June, spend seems to be higher per transaction especially since the tiered lockdown was announced,” added Mr Newlands.

He said data from IGD Research also showed a change in the demographic of shoppers visiting butcher shops to buy meat, with a “noticeable increase” in younger shoppers – those aged 18-24 and 35-44 – purchasing red meat from their local butcher.