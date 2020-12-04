Limousin cross heifer is Christmas cracker at big Caithness show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Limousin cross heifer reigned supreme at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Christmas show and sale in Caithness.

Judge Donald Mathieson from John M Munro butchers in Dingwall chose the home-bred heifer from W and A Oag, Scrabster Mains, as his prime cattle champion.

The 575kg beast sold for the top price of £3,200, or 557p per kg, to Murray Lamont and his daughter Jennifer from the MacKays Hotel in Wick.

Reserve went to a 690kg Limousin cross bullock from Donald Budge, Brae-edge, Castletown, which sold for £1,900 or 275.3p per kg to John M Munro.

The prize for the best Aberdeen-Angus entry went to a 690kg bullock from William Barnetson and sons James and Will, Lynegar, Watten, which also sold to John M Munro for £1,450 or 210.10p per kg.

In the Young Farmers section, regular competitor James Gunn of Whitefield, Reiss, stood champion with a 600kg Limousin cross heifer which sold for £1,900 or 317.6p to John M Munro.

Meanwhile, the prime lamb championship was awarded to a pair of 54.5kg Texels from Aimee Bisset, Thorhaven, Thurso, which sold for £160 each to Mackays Hotel, while the reserve champions were two 50.5kg Beltex from Brae-edge, which sold for £112 each to John M Munro.

The Young Farmers prime lamb champions were a pair of 52kg Texels from Alistair McCarthy, East Mey, Thurso, which sold for £125 a head to Backmuir Livestock, Keith.