New campaign to push venison sales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Shoppers in Scotland and the south of England are being encouraged to buy Scottish wild venison as part of a campaign to help the sector through the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.

The campaign, run by the Scottish Venison Association (SVA), is backed by £50,000 of funding from the Scottish Government’s industry-led food and drink recovery plan.

The £5 million plan, being delivered by Scotland Food & Drink and industry bodies including NFU Scotland, aims to help Scotland’s farming, fishing and food and drink sectors recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped the venison campaign will help maintain supply chains, raise awareness of Scottish venison, and boost the visibility and purchase of Scottish venison products throughout December.

The SVA said the campaign would be vital in supporting the wild venison sector through the main period of the hind cull – more than 100,000 deer, including red, roe, sika and fallow, are culled in Scotland every year with the majority going into the human food chain.

It said the cull was essential to manage wild deer and keep numbers in balance with the environment, habitat and biodiversity, while also maintaining deer welfare.

Venison produced from the cull is popular among British consumers and market data shows sales of venison through the UK retail and grocery sector were up 10% in the year to September.

However, the SVA said sales through the restaurant, catering and hospitality sectors had been “decimated” by Covid-19 restrictions and export orders had been hit hard by Brexit uncertainty.

It said local sales and mail order had grown but not enough to compensate for lost restaurant and other food service sales.

It said the new campaign, which will run online throughout December into the New Year, would encourage shoppers in Scotland, London and south-east England to give venison a go.

“We are grateful to the Scottish Government for this support,” said SVA chairman, Bill Bewsher.

“They have recognised that the damage from Covid potentially goes right back to our landscape, our hills and woods where, if the cull fails, the setback for management and the environmental consequences will be serious.

“Our approach is one of encouraging the consumer to try, to buy, and to buy more venison; to seek venison out and hopefully commit not just for now but for the future.”

He encouraged everyone working in the Scottish venison supply chain to “up their game” with engagement on social media to amplify the message of the campaign.

“It isn’t a silver bullet, but we hope can assist in keeping supply chains moving for this season,” added Mr Bewsher.

“The return of the restaurant, hospitality and events sectors will come, and that is crucial, and the sooner the better for all concerned – but we cannot wait for that before taking action.”

Scotland Food & Drink’s strategy and external relations director, John Davidson, welcomed the campaign and said: “This a great opportunity to showcase our quality Scottish venison to consumers across the UK and I am delighted that our recovery plan is already having a positive impact at a critical time for our venison sector.”