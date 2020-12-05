New rural land agency for the north of Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new land agency business for the north of Scotland will launch on Monday.

Highland Rural Ltd is a joint venture between Dingwall & Highland Marts and three experienced land agents – John Fyall, Pippa Cliff and Nigel Fraser.

John has previously worked as an auctioneer, is a former Scottish region chairman of the National Sheep Association and has worked as an independent land agent for the past 12 years.

Pippa has vast experience in estate management, rural property valuation, forestry and carbon projects, while Nigel lives on his family’s estate in Inverness-shire and has 20 years of experience working as a rural land agent with expertise in renewable energy projects.

The new agency will be based at Dingwall Mart and initially offer land agency services, before launching a rural property service in the spring of 2021.

Mr Fyall said the new business has been in development since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

“We will be working for owners and occupiers, tenants and crofters from Argyll to Shetland and Western Isles to Moray,” said Mr Fyall.

“There is a strong interest in our working area from all sorts of developers and investors, and with traditional estate and farmers’ interests competing with other pressures on land use, we hope to provide a service that is friendly and personal.”

He added: “Dingwall Mart were crucial in offering space and knowledge and having the mart as an active partner is extremely welcome and fits with our desire to be part of a rural community hub.”

Dingwall & Highland Marts managing director, Grant MacPherson, welcomed the company launch and said: “We are delighted to be involved in this new company and offer a further service for our customer base, which will complement our existing services.

“Bringing Highland Rural Ltd into the mart fits well with our future plans to develop the Humberston site as the agricultural hub for the Highlands.”