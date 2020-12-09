Farmers offered £18m through Sustainable Agriculture Capital Grant Scheme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Farmers and crofters are being offered grants worth almost £18 million through the new Sustainable Agriculture Capital Grant Scheme.

The pilot scheme, which received 3,735 applications during its five-week application window, provides grants to help farmers buy equipment to make their businesses more environmentally friendly.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said the scheme’s original £10m budget had been increased to £18m and offer letters had been sent to eligible producers.

Applicants have until December 21 to accept their offer and until March 31 2021 to purchase the equipment and claim the grant.

Mr Ewing said the pilot scheme was a valuable opportunity to estimate the potential scale of greenhouse gas reductions in the sector, and feedback would inform the development of future support mechanisms.