British lamb sales up £2.45m thanks to promotional campaign

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A campaign encouraging shoppers to buy more British lamb resulted in almost £2.5 million in extra sales.

The Make it Lamb campaign, run jointly by levy bodies across the UK including Quality Meat Scotland, ran for six weeks in July and August to coincide with new season lamb coming on to the market.

Data reveals the £440,000 campaign resulted in an additional 261 tonnes of fresh lamb sales, worth £2.45m, and an additional 272,000 shoppers buying fresh lamb.

“We’re really pleased with the results from our collaborative campaign promoting locally sourced lamb,” said the levy bodies.

“Supporting the UK’s sheep sector is now more important than ever and we will continue to do all we can to stimulate demand for lamb cuts, given the uncertainty around trade deals and with Brexit on the horizon.”