James Hutton Institute to explore hydrogen energy option for Glensaugh research farm

The James Hutton Institute (JHI) has been awarded funding to carry out a feasibility study for a hydrogen energy scheme at its Glensaugh research farm in Aberdeenshire.

The institute, which has bases in Aberdeen and Invergowrie on the outskirts of Dundee, will assess the viability of creating a hydro-powered farming community around its Glensaugh Farm.

The study is supported by funding from the Scottish Government’s Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (Cares).

It will be carried out by scientists at the institute with support from renewable energy consultants Water to Water.

JHI said it was the initial phase of its HydroGlen project, which aims to transform Glensaugh into an energy-efficient, carbon-neutral hub powered entirely by hydrogen and capable of supplying energy to the local community.

“HydroGlen aims to accelerate decarbonisation and transition to net-zero through the uptake of community and locally-owned renewable energy, offering a viable alternative model to traditional utility-based models for both urban and rural communities and potentially significant new community income streams,” said Professor Alison Hester, who leads the JHI’s climate-positive farming initiative at Glensaugh.

“These include selling hydrogen fuel, using hydrogen to produce anhydrous liquid ammonia for fertiliser; and potentially unlocking new capital investment models.”

Results from the study are expected in early 2021.