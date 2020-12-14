Richard Wright: Billions spent in EU state aid to agriculture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Figures from the European Commission confirm the heavy cost member states have faced to support agriculture for the fallout from the Covid crisis.

The Commission’s role has been to approve schemes under state aid rules.

The payments cover direct grants to offset lost revenues and higher costs on all types of farms, and in total around 4.5 billion euros in support payments has been agreed.

The approval of aid in Italy of 1.7bn euros dwarfed all other member states.

It was followed by the Netherlands at 650 million euros for its hard-hit horticultural and potato industries.

In comparison, the payment of 50m euros to Irish beef farmers was modest.

Despite the easy state aid approval process, the EU farm commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, has warned the payments could distort competition in the single market.

It is only December, but Coceral, the European Grains Association, has published its first estimate for the 2021 harvest, covering what is now described as the EU 27+UK.

Based on winter plantings and long-term weather forecasts, it predicts a harvest of 307 million tonnes, compared to the 2020 harvest of 297 million tonnes, and it is predicting a big improvement in wheat production after a dismal 2020, due to poor weather in key countries.

It says crops and yields will be higher in the UK, France, Germany and the Balkans.

Meanwhile, a European report on consumer attitudes to food has forecast changes from the Covid crisis that could bring long-term positive gains for farming.

The report from the Institute of Innovation and Technology in Denmark says that across Europe, lockdown encouraged people to cook more at home and change how they thought about food.

It says the result is a greater interest in local sourcing, packaging, avoiding additives and thinking more about value.

The UK has suggested that after Brexit, it could unilaterally drop punitive tariffs on American goods, imposed in retaliation over a trade dispute between Boeing and Airbus.

The UK gesture is dependent on the US doing the same.