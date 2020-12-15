Celebs on the Farm: New reality TV show for 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new reality TV series testing the farming skills of a group of celebrities will launch in January.

MTV’s new programme, Celebs on the Farm is set on a working farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

A group of 10 celebrities, including Duncan James from boy band Blue and Linda Robson from TV programme Birds of a Feather, will compete in a series of farm challenges in the hope of being crowned cream of the crop.

“Our celebrity rare breeds will be carefully watched and judged by Yorkshire farmer Chris Jeffery, as they endure the early starts, animal handling and manual work that come with farming life,” said the show’s producers.

“From sexing pigs to goat milking, farmer Chris will eliminate the celebs based on their performance in and out of the paddocks, eventually leaving just one top dog supreme champion farmer.”