Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme deadline looms

Farmers and crofters are being reminded to apply for the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS) before the December 31 deadline.

Farmers’ union NFU Scotland (NFUS) is urging all eligible producers to apply for the scheme, which offers support to calves provided they are at least 75% beef bred, born on a Scottish holding and kept there for 30 days.

Calves born after December 2 will not be eligible until the next scheme year.

“The funding available through the SSBSS plays an important role in maintaining suckler herds in all parts of Scotland and encourages active farming in our rural communities,” said NFUS livestock chairman Jimmy Ireland.

“It’s vital that we maintain our iconic beef herd, and as with other sources of agricultural support, this funding has a role in driving local economies and providing rural jobs and opportunities.”