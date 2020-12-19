Liver fluke: New test could offer farmers results in 10 minutes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new pen-side test to diagnose liver fluke in livestock in as little as 10 minutes is being developed by UK researchers.

Scientists at the University of Liverpool are working with rapid diagnostic technology company Mologic Ltd to develop a new test for use by farmers, crofters and their vets.

The liver fluke diagnostic tests currently available require laboratory analysis, with a typical wait time of a week or more for results.

The new test being developed detects antibodies circulating in the blood of fluke-infected animals through a blood droplet taken from the ear.

According to the researchers, the results are available within 10 minutes to allow farmers to make an informed diagnosis and treat at the point of need.

“We are delighted that what we started as a research tool is now being developed as a practical diagnostic test for farmers and vets, to support strategic control for this common, devastating disease,” said Dr Tessa Walsh from Liverpool University’s Institute of Infection, Veterinary and Ecological Sciences.

She said early fluke detection would help ensure farmers could target their treatment programmes and slow the development of resistance to flukicide products.

Dr Alison Wakeham, who is leading the project at Mologic, agreed and said: “In fluke endemic areas, industry practice is often to treat in the absence of any diagnosis.

“As seen with antibiotics, an over-reliance on flukicides gives rise to anthelmintic resistance and poses a significant threat and constraint to livestock production.

“Farm testing offers the industry a cost-effective route to early diagnosis and on-the-spot targeted treatment – a positive outcome for the animal, the producer, the processor and the consumer.”

Lesley Stubbings from animal health group, Sustainable Control of Parasites, welcomed the development and said avoiding over-use of flukicides was critical in preserving the efficacy of the medicines available to farmers.

Liverpool University and Mologic have launched a short market research survey to gain industry insight on how the test should work. It can be accessed at liverpool.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/market-research-survey-for-liver-fluke