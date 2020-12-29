Trade and policy in spotlight at webinars for sheep producers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheep producers are invited to find out more about post-Brexit trade and future agricultural policy at a series of virtual events starting next month.

The events, organised by the National Sheep Association (NSA), will take place each Wednesday morning at 8.30am for four weeks from January 20.

“With so much still to be announced on how the UK’s departure from the EU will shape our future sheep industry, combined with changes to agricultural legislation and support payments, there will no doubt be many sheep farmers out there seeking some support and guidance as we start the new year,” said NSA chief executive Phil Stocker.

“NSA is excited to launch this new series of short webinars to help the nation’s sheep farmers keep up to date on the latest announcements affecting them.

“We will be welcoming industry leaders from across the UK as well as NSA office holders and some of our corporate supporters to present what we hope will be engaging and useful short sessions that can be enjoyed over breakfast before the day’s jobs really begin.”

Farmers and crofters interested in finding out more about the events are asked to register their interest online here.