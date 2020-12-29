Scotland bucks trend with increase in size of national sheep flock

Scotland was the only part of the UK to witness an increase in the number of sheep in its national flock last year.
Final estimates from this year’s UK-wide June agricultural census, published by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), reveal a 2.6% decrease in the UK sheep population, compared to 2019 figures, to 32.7 million animals.
Scotland was the only country to experience an increase in numbers – up by 0.8% – while England, Northern Ireland and Wales experienced decreases of 2.4%, 1.3% and 5.7% respectively.
UK-wide cattle numbers were also down by 1.3% to 9.6m animals.
Numbers remained the same in Northern Ireland, and were up 0.2% in Wales. However, Scotland and England experienced decreases of 0.9% and 2.1% respectively.
Other results from the census reveal a 0.5% decrease in the UK pig herd to 5m animals, while UK-wide poultry numbers decreased by 2.7% to 182m birds.
UK wheat production decreased by 40% to 9.7m tonnes, while oilseed rape production fell by 41% to just over 1m tonnes.
Total barley production increased by 0.9% to 8.1m tonnes, with winter barley down 46% and spring barley up 38%, while oats production was down 4.1% to 1m tonnes.
