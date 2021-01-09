Board of Scotland’s Rural College grows with appointments

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three new non-executive directors have been appointed to the board of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

The new board members are St Andrews farmer David Bell, Aberdeenshire marketing specialist Jane Craigie and Chris Sayers, who has more than 10 years’ experience as a non-executive director in various sectors including higher education.

Mr Bell, who is chairman of his local NFU Scotland branch and chairman of the Voluntary Initiative in Scotland, said: “SRUC has long been a stalwart of Scotland’s rural and farming communities.

“Having studied there, joining the board will give me a chance to give something back to the organisation during a very challenging couple of years for the farming community and a very exciting time for SRUC as it goes for degree-awarding powers.”

SRUC board chairman Sandy Cumming welcomed the appointments and said: “We had an excellent response to our recruitment exercise, and we are grateful to all applicants for their interest in SRUC.

“David, Jane and Chris will make significant contributions to achieving SRUC’s ambition to become Scotland’s Enterprise University at the heart of the sustainable natural economy.”

SRUC has also confirmed the appointment of existing board member, Bruce Wood, to the role of vice-chairman.

Mr Wood is the former chairman of law firm Morton Fraser.