Bulling heifers from Moir Livestock sell to £3,900 at Thainstone

Buyers from all corners of the UK engaged in a flurry of online bidding to secure bulling heifers at a special sale.

The sale, held at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre near Inverurie, comprised an entry of 95 bulling heifers from Fraserburgh farmers William and David Moir.

The brothers, who run Moir Livestock at Home Farm, Cairness, sold their batch of 95 heifers to average £2,169.47, with six selling at £3,000 or above.

The sale topper, selling for £3,900 to Jack Smyth, Northern Ireland, was a 21-month-old Limousin cross bred by Guise, Tough.

Next best at £3,700 was a 22-month-old Limousin cross bred by Uppermill Farms, Kintore.

She sold to Gordon Cameron, Newton Cottage, Acharacle, Argyll.

Thereafter, £3,550 was paid twice for Limousin crosses bred by Guise, Tough, with both selling to Mr Alexander of Randalstown, Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Shennanton Livestock, Corriebracken, Newton Stewart, paid £3,500 for a British Blue cross bred by Jim Mortimer, Mill of Clinter, Finzean.

Shennanton also paid £3,200 for a British Blue cross heifer, bred by WD Mitchell, Bush, Aberlour, and £2,900 for a British Blue cross heifer bred by Munro, Caplich, Alness.

Other leading prices included £3,000 for a Limousin cross, also bred by Guise, Tough.

She sold to S Mason, Keasden House, Clapham, Lancaster.

Lastly, J Gordon and Co, Waterside, Forbes, Alford, paid £2,800 for a British Blue cross heifer from A MacDonald, Dalbuick, Carrbridge.