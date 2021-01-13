Farming union NFU Scotland to host hustings ahead of elections

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) is hosting a series of online hustings events ahead of its presidential elections next month.

The farming union has already confirmed Aberfeldy farmer Martin Kennedy, who is one of its existing vice-presidents, will be elected to the role of president at the virtual annual general meeting on February 12.

Mr Kennedy was the only member to put himself forward for the role and he will replace Dumfries farmer Andrew McCornick.

The other sitting vice-president, Charlie Adam, who farms in Aberdeenshire, is set to retire and four farmers from across the country are vying for the two vice-presidential roles.

They include the union’s north-east regional chairman Andrew Connon from North Quilquox, Ythanbank, Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and Forth and Clyde regional chairman Willie Harper from Gryffewraes, Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire.

The other two candidates are former National Sheep Association Scotland chairman and development officer George Milne from Kinaldy, St Andrews, and Lothian and Borders regional chairman Robin Traquair from Wellington Farm, Millerhill, Dalkeith, Midlothian.

NFU Scotland chief executive Scott Walker encouraged all union members to participate in the hustings events, which take place on January 22, 26 and 28 via Zoom.

“Five people have put the interests for the industry above the interests of their own businesses and are standing for the positions of president or vice-president,” said Mr Walker.

“I wish each of them the very best and, while missing out on the traditional tour of Scotland, I urge them all to make the most of these online meetings.”

He said all candidates had the skills and experience to do a great job for NFUS and the hustings were an opportunity for them to convince members to back them.

“Our industry is entering a new era and we need the right people in place to drive forward policies that are in the very best interests of our farmers and crofters,” added Mr Walker.

“The decision the membership must make is who should lead this union for the next 24 months as we negotiate one of the biggest periods of change faced by the industry in the union’s 108-year history.”

NFUS presidents can serve for a maximum of two consecutive two-year terms, while vice-presidents will initially serve for two years before the post reverts to an annual election.