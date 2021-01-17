Rural workers encouraged to take part in Big Farmland Bird Count

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Farmers and gamekeepers are being encouraged to take part in this year’s Big Farmland Bird Count.

The count, which takes place from February 5-14, is run by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT).

It aims to assess the effect of conservation schemes on farms and estates, such as supplementary feeding or growing wild bird seed or game cover crops.

More than 1,500 farmers across the UK took part in last year’s count and 81 species were recorded across 81,362 acres in Scotland.

The most common birds in Scotland were blackbird, pheasant, robin, blue tit and crow.

“Farmers and gamekeepers are vital in helping to ensure the survival of many of our farmland bird species such as skylark, yellowhammer and wild grey partridge,” said the GWCT.

It encouraged people wishing to take part in the count to visit its dedicated website.

“Then, between February 5 and 14, they should spend about 30 minutes recording the species and number of birds seen on one particular area of the farm – somewhere with a good view of around two hectares of the farm is ideal,” added the GWCT.

“Ideally, counting should take place at first light as this is when the birds are most active.

“However, what is most important is that you take part and submit a return, so timings should suit whoever is doing the count.”