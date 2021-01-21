Fife Show cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of the first events on the Scottish summer agricultural show calendar – Fife Show – has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers of the show, which was due to take place in May, have decided to cancel this year’s event and focus their efforts on planning a 200th anniversary show in 2022.

The Fife Agricultural Association, which organises the event, said Scottish Government guidance means outdoor events, such as agricultural shows, can only take place in Levels 0 and 1, with a maximum of 200 spectators in Level 1 and restricted numbers in Level 0.

“The likelihood of the Kingdom of Fife coming down to one of those levels by May was considered to be slim, at best, and so much planning and organisation goes into the delivery of the event that it would be impossible to run at very short notice,” said the association.

“Travel restrictions between levels may also have excluded exhibitors and visitors from outwith Fife. Being permitted only a small number of spectators would, most likely, make the show financially unviable and, as trustees of the charity, the committee felt they could not risk the association’s finances in this manner.”

The association said it had considered running the various competitive elements of the show individually, but the committee had decided against organising a mass gathering of people from different households in May.

Next year’s show will take place on May 21.