Royal Highland Show: Organisers hope to hold 2021 event

Royal Highland Show organisers say they are determined to hold the event this year, provided it is safe to do so.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), which organises the four-day event at Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh in June, said planning was under way to host the show this year.

The society was forced to cancel last year’s event, like the majority of other agricultural event organisers, due to coronavirus restrictions.

RHASS chief executive Alan Laidlaw said the society was engaging with officials to plan an event for 2021, if Covid-19 restrictions allow.

“Detailed planning for the 2021 show is still very much in progress and the team are working closely with the Scottish Government and City of Edinburgh Council throughout this process,” said Mr Laidlaw.

He said the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme was encouraging and the society was tracking its impact on restrictions.

“Our objective remains to deliver the best possible Royal Highland Show and we will continue to be dynamic in our planning of the event,” said Mr Laidlaw.

“There is an absolute ambition amongst directors, members and sponsors, that the Royal Highland Show will take place this year and no stone will be left unturned in making this happen.”

He added: “We were always clear that January and February would be a challenging time for the country because of the increased prevalence of the virus and, as such, no decisions will be made during this time.

“Following a hugely successful ticket release, we are excited to be looking ahead to June and delivering the 180th Royal Highland Show with our members and supporters.”

Earlier this week the Fife Agricultural Association confirmed this year’s Fife Show, which was scheduled to take place in May, had been cancelled.

The association said Scottish Government guidance means outdoor events, such as agricultural shows, can only take place in Levels 0 and 1, with a maximum of 200 spectators in Level 1 and restricted numbers in Level 0.

It said it believed the chances of Fife being in one of those tiers by May were slim and efforts will now go into planning a 200th anniversary show next year.

Other events hit by the virus include the Ayr Show, which was due to take place in May but has now been cancelled, and the February Stirling Bull Sales which have been postponed by a few weeks.