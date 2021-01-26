Niall crowned turnip king at RNAS contest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray farmer Niall Mustard was crowned cream of the crop in this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) turnip growing contest.

Mr Mustard, who farms at Cloves Farm near Forres, took the top prize in the contest with a crop of Lomond.

The crop led the non-LFA (Less Favoured Areas) section and took the prize for best yield – estimated at 70.34 tonnes per acre – before winning the overall championship.

The contest, which was judged by Ian Moir from Murray Duguid Seed Merchants, attracted entries from 25 turnip crops across the north of Scotland.

The reserve prize went to another crop of Lomond – this time from Gregor Seivwright, Hillend Farm, Fordyce, Banff.

The crop had an estimated yield of 66.79 tonnes per acre and it was also crowned the best for management.

The prize for the best crop from an entrant under the age of 30 went to Stephen Ker, Broomston, Auldearn, Nairn, while the heaviest neep at 13.2kg was an entrant from Rodney Blackhall and family at The Green, Raemoir, Banchory.

Meanwhile, RNAS also held a fodder beet growing contest which attracted entries from 18 crops across the region.

Judge Ian Moir awarded his championship prize to a crop of Bangor from Jonny Stewart, 1 Nethermill Cottage, Crathes.

The crop led the LFA section and won the prize for the best yield – estimated at 56.73 tonnes per acre – as well as being named the best for management.

The crop also landed Mr Stewart the prize for the best entry from a competitor under the age of 30.

The reserve champion prize was awarded to a crop of Munro from Robert Anderson, Corskellie, Rothiemay. It had an estimated yield of 50.6 tonnes per acre.

Other fodder beet prizes included the award for the best non-LFA crop going to Stewart Davidson, West Cortiecram, Mintlaw, and the prize for the heaviest beet at 10.45kg going to the Blackhalls at Milton of Durris, by Banchory.