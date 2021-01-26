Production halted at Brechin pork processing plant after Covid outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Quality Pork Processors (QPP) has temporarily halted production at its Brechin site following an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff.

The company said all operations at the pig processing site had been temporarily halted for a two-week period, which started on Saturday January 23.

In a statement, it said: “All employees are now being treated as close contacts of a number of team members who have received positive test results during the past week.

“All affected colleagues are being fully supported to self-isolate in line with government guidelines, and we are working closely with public health authorities, Scottish Government and farmers to help manage the situation.”

Andy McGowan, managing director of Scottish Pig Producers – a farmers’ co-operative which part-owns the plant – said he supported the closure of the abattoir.

He said: “We are working closely with our farmers during this period to source additional accommodation for the pigs and ensure animal welfare standards are not compromised.

“We will work with the QPP board in planning for the reopening of the facility as soon as possible to limit the impact on animal welfare for our farmers.”