Black Isle Show cancelled for second year in a row due to Covid-19

The largest agricultural show in the north – the Black Isle Show – has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

The show, which usually attracts around 25,000 visitors, had been scheduled to take place at Mannsfield in Muir of Ord on Thursday, August 5.

However, the Black Isle Farmers’ Society, which organises the show, say the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means this year’s event will not go ahead.

Last year’s show also fell victim to the pandemic, like the majority of agricultural shows during the year, and the region’s top sheep, cattle and horse breeders were unable to show off their stock and compete for coveted rosettes and trophies.

“Our general committee and directors were unanimous in making the sad decision to cancel the 2021 show,” said society president, Freida Mackenzie.

“There had been a degree of optimism that the 2021 show may have been able to run, when the vaccination became available, but now being in a second lockdown the optimism has dwindled away.”

She said safety has always been a priority for every event the society holds, an in particular its flagship event – the Black Isle Show.

“Since we cannot guarantee the safety of our exhibitors, judges, trade-stand holders, volunteers and the general public it is the correct decision to make,” added Mrs Mackenzie.

“To invite a large gathering of people into the local community at this time is a risk too far.”

She said the society will now focus its efforts on planning next year’s show, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 4, 2022.