World record: Limousin heifer Wilodge Poshspice sells for 250,000gn

by Gemma Mackenzie
January 29, 2021, 7:14 pm Updated: January 29, 2021, 7:20 pm
© Wayne HutchinsonWilodge Poshspice
Wilodge Poshspice

A new world record price for a Limousin was set when a maiden heifer sold for 250,000gn.

The November-2019 born Wilodge Poshspice, from Shropshire breeders Christine Williams and Paul Tippetts, smashed the previous record for 125,000gn when she sold at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

She is an embryo transfer daughter of Ampertaine Elgin, out of the Wilodge Vantastic-sired Milbrook Gingerspice.

Poshspice sold in a two-way split to Charlie Boden for his Sportsmans herd at Mellor, Stockport, and the Jenkinson family for their Whinfellpark herd based near Penrith in Cumbria.

