Farmers could win a New Holland tractor for 12 months

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Farmers and crofters could win the use of a New Holland tractor or telehandler for a year as part of a competition run by The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

The fund, established by the Prince of Wales in 2010 with the aim of enhancing the prospects of family farms and improving the quality of rural life, has teamed up with machinery manufacturer New Holland for the Up to Speed scheme.

The scheme, now in its second year, offers three aspiring farmers or crofters the opportunity to kickstart or improve their business with the loan of a New Holland machine for a year.

It is open to a new entrant who could use the machine to kickstart their business, an existing farmer who is looking to become more efficient, or a farmer who is looking to develop or diversify their current enterprise.

Three New Holland machines are available for loan – a Boomer compact tractor, a T6 tractor and a TH telehandler – and applicants must be aged 18 or over with a British driving or tractor licence, a UK citizen with a UK passport and a resident in the UK.

To apply, farmers must fill in an application form and upload a short supporting video explaining why they think they deserve the machine.

“A year ago, I launched the Up to Speed scheme with The Prince’s Countryside Fund and New Holland and recently, I heard first-hand how much difference the New Holland machines have made, and still are making, to the businesses of the 2020 winners,” said The Prince’s Countryside Fund ambassador and farmer, JB Gill from pop band JLS.

“It is an incredible opportunity for farmers, so do consider applying.”

New Holland business director for the UK, Pat Smith, encouraged entries for the contest and said: “This is a unique opportunity for three forward-thinking farmers in the UK.”

Last year’s winners included Lewis crofter Donald Macsween, who won the use of a telehandler.

Full details of the contest, which closes on March 1, are online here.