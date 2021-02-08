Inverary farmer wins NFU Scotland stalwart award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inveraray farmer Dougie Ford is the recipient of this year’s NFU Scotland (NFUS) Argyll and the Islands region stalwart award.

The award recognises those who have given time and effort to the work of the union in Argyll and the Islands or who have made a significant contribution to agriculture in the area.

Although not from a farming background, Mr Ford’s early career saw him working at the Hannah Dairy Research Foundation near Ayr focusing on the rearing of dairy calves.

He secured the tenancy of High Balantyre farm at Inveraray, building a successful business including a beef herd that peaked at 80 cows.

The farm became a platform for Mr Ford to help the next generation of farmers get their first step on the farming ladder.

This included providing support and encouragement to young people involved in modern apprenticeship schemes to help them achieve a formal education in agriculture.

“Dougie Ford is a very worthy recipient of this award because he has spent a lifetime encouraging and mentoring young people in north Argyll to achieve a career in agriculture,” said NFU Scotland regional chairman Duncan Macalister.

Mr Ford said: “I am totally surprised by the award but very delighted.”