Royal Highland Show organisers ‘optimistic’ about hosting 2021 event

Organisers of Scotland’s largest agricultural event – the Royal Highland Show – say they remain optimistic about hosting a show this year.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), which organises the four-day show in June at Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh, say they are doing everything possible to plan for a safe show.

In a statement, RHASS director of operations, Mark Currie, said the society was working with the Scottish Government to “help inform and develop guidance” that would allow it to hold a “great event” in 2021. The show is due to take place on June 17-20.

“On Wednesday February 3, our new Members Pavilion was transformed into an NHS vaccination centre, and with the encouraging news of the successful vaccine rollout we remain optimistic about delivering the best show possible this year,” added Mr Currie.

He acknowledged the cancellation and postponement of other major agricultural events and said: “Whilst they have chosen to cancel or postpone, they will have done this within the context of their own local situation.”

Mr Currie added: “We are fully aware and appreciate that, with the ever-evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a chance that the Royal Highland Show may not be able to go ahead, however at this moment in time we remain positive and thank you all for your continued support.

“If we were to cease planning now but received positive news from Scottish Government in the coming weeks, we would be in no position to hold a show, so we are working hard to ensure we make the most informed decision we can at the right time.”

Cancelled events include the Black Isle Show, Turriff Show, the National Sheep Association’s Scotsheep event, and the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s Spring Show and Countryside Live event.

The largest agricultural event in the UK – the Royal Welsh Show – has also been cancelled due to Covid-19 uncertainty.

The show was due to take place in Llanelwedd, Powys on July 19-22.