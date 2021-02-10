Stirling Bull Sales: Farmers told to prepare for business-only event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The world-famous Stirling Bull Sales will go ahead later this month with strict Covid-19 rules in place and a sales-only format.

Organisers United Auctions (UA) say they will be enforcing a strict set of regulations and security controls to ensure the sales can go ahead safely.

“This February, the Stirling Bull Sales is strictly business-only to protect staff and customers,” said UA group sales director John Roberts.

“We’ll be enforcing rigorous security controls so if you have no transactional business here, please act responsibly and do not come.”

He urged people not to turn up at the sales and said anyone who has not pre-registered their attendance in advance will be turned away from the event.

Customers must only register to attend the sale if they have a genuine intention to buy a bull and only one customer per farming enterprise is permitted to attend, while people under the age of 16 are not allowed.

In the event of buyer registrations exceeding capacity, a ballot will be drawn to determine attendance, and everyone will be required to follow two-metre social distancing rules and wear a face covering at all times – similar rules were in place at the October sales.

“Buyers must only attend for the scheduled sale times to transact their business then leave,” said Mr Roberts.

“If we all work together and stick to the rules, we can keep one another safe and ensure that live sales can continue.”

He said UA will also operate an online bidding facility, which people can pre-register to use via its website.

An entry of 635 pedigree bulls and females are forward for the sales.

The first sales, which takes place on February 20-22, will feature Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Lincoln Ted, British Blue and Limousin cattle.

The second sales, on February 27 and 28, will feature Simmental, Salers and Charolais cattle.

Entries include: 121 Aberdeen-Angus bulls and nine females; 83 Beef Shorthorn bulls and 21 females; three Lincoln Red bulls and four females; 73 Limousin bulls; three British Blue bulls; 127 Simmental bulls and nine females; 22 Salers bulls; and 160 Charolais bulls and four females.