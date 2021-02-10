Angus arable farm on market for offers over £4.9m

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carlungie Farm, located on the ‘golden mile’ of prime agricultural land in Angus, has been launched to the market for offers over £4.9 million.

Selling agent Galbraith says the farm, situated near Carnoustie, comprises 287 acres of mainly Grade 2 arable land, a traditional farmhouse, five cottages, farm buildings, and a traditional steading with potential for development.

“This quality of farm does not often come to the market and we expect a significant level of interest,” said Ian Hope from Galbraith.

“The combination of highly productive land in good heart, a desirable principal farmhouse with scope for modernisation, the income potential from the cottages and the situation of the property, in Scotland’s most sought-after area for farming, offers an unbeatable package.”

He added: “The purchaser will be able to continue the farming business with relative ease and enjoy all the advantages of a beautiful rural setting, with easy access to the coast and the golf courses of Carnoustie and St Andrews.”