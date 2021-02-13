ANM enjoys boost in livestock numbers through auctions division

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 30,000 extra sheep were traded by Aberdeen and Northern Marts last year.

The auctioneering business, which forms part of north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group, reported a 12% increase in sheep going through its rings in 2020 – equating to 30,550 more sheep than were traded in 2019.

The company, which runs marts at Thainstone near Inverurie and at Quoybrae in Caithness, also reported a 2% rise in the number of cattle sold through its rings.

ANM chief executive Grant Rogerson said a move to introduce a real-time online bidding facility for its weekly commercial livestock sales had helped it attract more business.

“Our desire to continually innovate and invest in our business has resulted in a year that has seen throughput increase, market values rising and most importantly, we have secured good returns for our members,” added Mr Rogerson.

He said the company had made a number of appointments on the back of last year’s success in its livestock division.

These include Scott Chapman as an auctioneer and David Hay to the role of operations manager in the livestock division.

Existing auctioneer Stuart Slessor will also work with deputy head of livestock Colin Slessor to drive cull ewe and prime sheep sales.

ANM head of livestock, John Angus, said: “The last 12 months have been challenging to say the least, but by investing in our front line team we are meeting these challenges head on.”