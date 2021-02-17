Malcolm Allan sausages give shout out to Grampian beef

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A leading Scottish meat company is launching a range of steak sausages produced with meat from cattle reared on Grampian farms.

Larbert-based Malcolm Allan – a family butcher company which produces a range of meat products for sale in supermarkets across Scotland – says the move is part of efforts to promote its close links to the Scottish farming community.

“We still buy live cattle and cover five markets across Scotland every week,” said company director Gordon Allan.

“We buy about 70% of our cattle live and spend around £3 million purchasing up to 4,000 cattle a year at Scottish auction marts.”

He said market research by the company had found it held about a 64% share of the lorne sausage market in the central belt, but its customers north of Dundee were more interested in buying link sausages.

“We thought, what can we do to make more of our steak link sausages in the north-east,” added Mr Allan.

He said the sausages will be labelled as coming from quality assured Grampian Farms and the company had created an internal traceability protocol to ensure all the meat in the sausages had come from farms in the region.

“When that beef is going into the meat plant it is labelled separately as coming from Grampian,” said Mr Allan.

“We are going to shout more about our credentials. I think it’s what’s right for the customer.”

The sausages will be sold in Asda and Tesco.