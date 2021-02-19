‘Fantastic opportunity’ to buy Sutherland farm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 566-acre Sutherland farm has been launched to the market for offers over £2 million.

Selling agent Aberdeen and Northern Estates (ANE) says the sale of Kirkton Farm, near Golspie, presents a “fantastic opportunity” to buy prime farmland in the heart of the Highlands.

“A property of this scale and type is rarely available in this part of the country,” said ANE director James Presly.

“The structure of land ownership in the area has historically limited the supply of this type of property to the market in this way.”

He added: “Straddling the A9, it does not take long upon arrival to see the scope and potential of the farm and that it has been kept in exceptional heart and condition by the Murray family.”

He said the farm is a “well-formatted mixed arable operation” equipped with two houses and a range of machinery for handling crops, machinery, feedstuffs and livestock.

The farm is available as a whole or in two lots.

The first lot, which encompasses the main farm and 388 acres of land, is available for offers over £1.75m. The second lot, which extends to 178 acres of hill ground and permanent pasture to the north of the property, is available for offers over £250,000.

“In doing this, we hope to preserve the option of taking on the whole of Kirkton and working it under a similar system as is the case at present whilst giving opportunities to those potentially interested in the individual lots,” added Mr Presly.