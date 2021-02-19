JCB launches new ultra-compact wheeled loader

Something went wrong - please try again later.

JCB has launched a new ultra-compact wheeled loader with twice as much power as the current model.

The company said the JCB 403 Plus mirrors the size and layout of the current 403 Smart Power, which has 25 horsepower (hp), but has a 50hp engine to “tackle more demanding work”.

“The 403 is by far the smallest machine in our market-leading range of agricultural wheeled loaders but the new Plus version has a power-to-weight ratio equivalent to our biggest machines,” said JCB Agriculture managing director, John Smith.

“Its small size and nimble manoeuvrability make it ideal for work in and around buildings and it’s also a very grown up machine with a proven powertrain incorporating heavy-duty axles and optional 100% locking diffs front and rear.”

He said the new model comes with a choice of 12mph or 18mph transmissions.

Introducing the new JCB 403 Plus wheel loader. An addition to the existing range, featuring more engine power, more hydraulic auxiliary flow, more travel speed and more lift performance, all in the same compact size. pic.twitter.com/dzaWjj8Rrt — JCB Agriculture (@JCBAgriculture) February 8, 2021

It also features new higher output 60-litres per minute hydraulics for the loader’s articulated chassis steering, life arms as well as front-end attachments.

It has an overall width of 1.1 metres on narrow tyres, and it comes with a choice of lift arm sizes – the standard version provides a load-over height of 2.6m (8ft 6in), while the extended option takes load-over height to 2.8m (9ft 2in).

“A fully-equipped cab with an interior that matches the high standards of design, fit and finish of our bigger loaders, completes the package,” added Mr Smith.

“It’s a great addition to our range.”