New £100k training scheme for women in aquaculture and rural sectors

The Scottish Government has pledged £100,000 towards a new practical training scheme to help women get more opportunities in the rural and aquaculture sectors.

The scheme, which will be administered by Lantra Scotland, aims to provide practical, skills training with funding of up to £500 per course.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said there was a clear need for providing women in rural communities with more access to training and reskilling opportunities.

“This is the second training fund that we’ve launched for women in rural communities this year,” he said.

“We’re investing in their futures and ensuring that there is no gap in provision when it comes to upskilling women with technical knowledge and practical training experience.”

Lantra Scotland Director Dr Liz Barron-Majerik said businesses with a diverse workforce were more resilient, able to appeal to a wider market, and better placed to solve problems in innovative ways.