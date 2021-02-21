Stirling Bull Sales: Nairn bull tops Aberdeen-Angus section at 15,000gn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A bull from Nairn led the Aberdeen-Angus trade at the Stirling Bull Sales when it sold for 15,000gn.

The sale, was conducted by United Auctions under strict Covid-19 rules with bidding at both the market and online, resulting in 66 bulls selling to average £6,499 – an increase of £679 on the year with an 86% clearance.

Leading the way was Galcantray Jedi Eric V287, a 21-month-old bull from David Walker’s herd, based at Cawdor. Sired by JAC Just Eric and out of the Carlhurlie Deka daughter, Galcantray Jilly Erica, this one, brought out by stockman Callum Innes, was knocked down jointly to the Massie family, Blelack, Dinnet, Aboyne, and J and L Doyle, Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

A further seven bulls sold at five-figure prices, with the second top price being 12,000gn, paid for the Clark family’s Duncanziemere Jetstream V322, from Cumnock, Ayrshire.

This son of the 2019 Royal Highland male champion, Carruthers Grenadier, out of a Rawburn Jester Eric daughter, sold north to Neil Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, who achieved a top of 7,500gn twice from his own consignment.

From the same home, Duncanziemere Mr Bellman V347, another by Carruthers Grenadier, sold at 8,000gn to Terry Coghill, Muce, Birsay, Orkney.

Andrew Hodge, Rulesmains, Duns, had a successful sale, with Rulesmains Lord Hugh V245, selling at 11,500gn to J King, South Hill of Dripps, Thorntonhall, and Rulesmains Kai V226 making 11,000gn to JR Galloway, Cardona, Doune. Both are sons of Rawburn Braw Lad.

Best for the Fraser family’s Idvies herd from Forfar, was an 11,000gn bid for Idvies Frank V892, a son of Idvies Kaiser, out of Idvies France. Final bidder was Balgay Farms, Inchture, Perthshire, while the Frasers also received 7,800gn for Idvies Proud Icon V907, another by the same sire, which sold to William McLaren, Muirhouses, Kirriemuir.

At 10,500gn, William Allen, Humbleheugh, Alnwick, sold Stouphill Major Primus V267, a Rawburn Estonian son, which went to W Manning, Dirnanean, Enochdhu, Blairgowrie.

The final two five-figure prices were both paid for bulls from the Trustees of the late Gordon Brooke, Upper Huntlywood, Earlston.

Gordon Picasso V448, by Netherallan Peter Pershore, made 10,000gn to W Lawson, Scotsmill, Tullynessle, Alford. At the same money, GM Mitchell and Son, Hilton of Carslogie, Cupar, took home Gordon Phoenix V451, also by the Netherallan sire.

The sole entry from the Adams’ Newhouse herd at Glamis, Forfar, was Newhouse Express V782, a Tonley Pato son which sold at 9,000gn to James Herdman, Edlingham, Alnwick.

At 8,500gn, Gordon and David Gray, Sunnycroft, Selkirk, sold Ettrick Bluetooth V241, a Linton Gilbertines President son, which sold to Huntlyhill Farms, Lanark.

Norrie Alexander, Wrae Farm, Turriff, received 8,000gn for his sole entry, Wrae Proud Ignatius V372, by Blelack Lord Heathcliff. He was knocked down to J Elrick, Kiltryknock, Banff.

At the same price, the Massie family, Blelack, Aboyne, sold Blelack Evolve V000, a Weeton Evolution son, to H Hodge, Glenshochie, Stanley, Perth.