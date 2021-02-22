Echt Show cancelled for second year in a row due to Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Echt Show is the latest agricultural event to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show, which had been due to take place on Saturday July 10, will no longer take place due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement, the show’s organisers said: “We have been following closely the Government information and guidance on the current pandemic and wish to ensure the safety of the public, competitors and committee members.

“It is therefore with great sadness that Echt, Skene & Midmar Agricultural Show has taken the decision to cancel the show for a second year. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at our 2022 show.”

Show secretary, Louise Reilly, said a number of virtual events will be held to mark this year’s event and full details will be available on the show’s website at echtshow.co.uk.

The cancellation of Echt Show follows the cancellation of other agricultural events including the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s Spring Show and Countryside Live event, the National Sheep Association’s Scotsheep event, Black Isle Show and Turriff Show.