SPONSORED: David Beatt Borrteknik AB sees growing demand for irrigation boreholes

David Beatt Borrteknik AB focuses on quality as it provides irrigation boreholes for agricultural, commercial and private water supplies.

The company’s owner David Beatt originally worked in offshore drilling. Following a move from Scotland to Sweden, he went on to establish DB Borrteknik AB in 1999, specialising in drilling for all types of irrigation and private water supplies.

As the company grew, he established a base in Fife. Now, while the headquarters are technically still in Sweden, the Fife base is fully equipped and staffed by an expert team, who serve customers across Scotland (with a particular focus on Tayside, Angus and Fife).

“We try to cater for anyone with a need for a private water supply,” says David.

From 14 inch irrigation boreholes to 5 inch domestic supplies, be it dairy farmers, potato growers or a single dwelling in a rural location, DB Borrteknik AB is happy to take on projects of all sizes.

And no matter the scale of your project, you’ll get a quality product using quality components, with high levels of customer service shown throughout.

Plus, one of the biggest advantages you’ll benefit from is the fact that DB Borrteknik AB offers the complete package when it comes to drilling services. From initial ground investigation to drilling and pump installation, its expert team takes care of everything except the electrical work.

So how does the process work? The first step is to give DB Borrteknik AB a call to get the ball rolling. “We’ll look at what their requirements are and the surrounding areas and the geology, to see if there is the possibility of finding the right amount of water,” says David, of the initial work.

They’ll sometimes then recommend doing a test borehole, with David explaining that it can be quite expensive to do a large diameter borehole. Doing a test first helps them gather valuable information, before jumping into a big and costly project. He adds: “From that information, we then design and build the production borehole.”

Meeting the growing demand

Although DB Borrteknik AB works with clients of all types, its work in the agricultural sector is more important than ever before.

“For vegetable and fruit growers, it’s crucial that they have water available for crops at the right time. It’s more essential now than ever to have a backup system of water available when they need it,” says David.

That’s because of unpredictable drought and flood seasons; as a result of these changing conditions, water supply can be uncertain and vary dramatically within even a few short months or weeks.

And it means supply of drilling services for irrigation purposes, like those provided by DB Borrteknik AB, are becoming increasingly more in demand. “These sort of changes in the climate that we’re witnessing, we’re noticing the difference because we’re having to do more and more of this kind of work,” adds David.

The good news is that DB Borrteknik AB has the experience, knowledge and equipment to meet the growing demand from the agricultural industry and all others in need of a private water supply.

To find out more about how David Beatt Borrteknik AB can help you, get in touch at info@dbborrteknik.se or davidthedriller@gmail.com