Online TV show to replace on-farm meetings during pandemic

An online TV series has launched to replace on-farm visits and meetings which haven’t been able to take place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series, launched by the Scottish Government-funded Farm Advisory Service (FAS), aims to replicate knowledge sharing that would normally happen at on-farm meetings.

Named FAS TV, the series will feature a 30-minute episode every fortnight with experts and farmers delivering technical messages to viewers.

“Lots of rural TV shows are not intended exclusively for farmer audiences,” said Jennifer Struthers, FAS TV producer and senior consultant at SAC Consulting, which delivers FAS.

“We believe there is a gap in the market for TV made from a farmer’s perspective.”

She said 25 episodes will be produced throughout 2021 featuring farms and crofts across the country from Shetland in the north to Stranraer in the south.

SAC Consulting consultant Cara Campbell, who has also been involved with FAS TV, said: “We’ve had some great filming days so far, in a socially distanced manner, and the farmers have all been really enthusiastic, despite the challenges of the winter weather.”

The five-episode spring special, which airs at the end of the month, will focus on a range of topics including the economic and environmental benefits of calving at two-years-old, utilising grazing systems when milking with robots, and the use of high flexion tyres to protect soils.

They will also feature advice on a farmer’s physical and mental health, tips for colostrum management at lambing time, and the use of woodland for shelter.

All the videos will be available to view online once they launch later this month at www.youtube.com/fasscot