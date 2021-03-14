Farm walks and talks scheduled for after lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Farmers have been advised to view this year’s Leaf Open Farm Sunday (LOFS) as an opportunity to educate the public about responsible access to farmland.

That’s the message from the organisers who have rescheduled the date of this year’s event to Sunday June 27th to coincide with the proposed relaxation of lockdown regulations.

LOFS Manager, Annabel Shackleton, is encouraging as many farmers as possible to open their doors to help meet what is expected to be high demand for socially distanced farm walks and talks.

Scotland’s LOFS organiser, Rebecca Dawes, said there had been an increase in the number of farms taking part, with many of them hosting walks for small groups of people.

She added: “In a year when the general public is more connected and interested in farming than ever before, LOFS is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate what goes behind the farm gate and stress some of our important messaging such as why walking on a footpath and not in the field is vital.

“Socially distanced farm walks and talks are easy to organise and will go a long way to building the relationship between farmers and consumers.”

Host farmers are being asked to use a booking system such as the dedicated LOFS TryBooking service to manage numbers and avoid overcrowding.

Ms Shackleton said: “Big events may not be practical this year, but if the public is surging to the countryside, we’d love to see hundreds of smaller events taking place.

LOFS is working with farmers to produce a series of films offering support on hosting events, and guidance on complying with Covid-safe measures.

The organisers have made it clear that while the last weekend in June is the official 2021 date, farmers wishing to host the event before or after that date will have access to the same LOFS support and resources.

To find out more and to register to host LOFS in June 2021, see www.farmsunday.org