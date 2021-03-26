ANM Group announces staff promotions at its livestock division

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has announced a number of staff promotions in its livestock auctioneering division.

The company, which operates auction marts at Thainstone near Inverurie and Quoybrae in Caithness, says the promotion of three young members of staff represents further investment in career development.

The staff changes at ANM’s livestock division – Aberdeen & Northern Marts – involve Fraser Chapman, Katrina Macarthur and Lynne Macarthur.

Mr Chapman, who joined the company in 2019 as a trainee auctioneer, will take on additional responsibilities for selling and will canvass all classes of livestock in the Donside and Deeside areas.

Katrina Macarthur, who has worked with ANM since 2018, will take on responsibilities for canvassing in the Buchan area, while Lynne has been promoted to the role of main office and livestock finance manager.

Aberdeen & Northern Marts head of livestock, John Angus, welcomed the appointments and said: “I’m delighted for Fraser, Katrina and Lynne, who are well-known in the local area, and who will, we are certain, make a brilliant contribution in their new roles.

“Their appointment further strengthens the team whose focus remains to provide the best service to members and customers, and further cement our relationships at the farmgate and in the auction ring.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen & Northern Marts and the Shetland Livestock Marketing Group have appointed ANM auctioneer Ellis Mutch to conduct livestock sales in Shetland.

He takes over from Rod Mackenzie, who has conducted sales in Shetland for the past 14 years, and was appointed ANM’s centre manager for Caithness and Shetland in August last year.