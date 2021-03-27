Dingwall butcher John M Munro announces £1m upgrade plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dingwall butcher John M Munro Ltd has announced plans for a £1 million upgrade to its facilities.

The family-run business, which celebrates its 100th year in business next year, has secured a £1m funding package from the Royal Bank of Scotland to upgrade its facilities.

The company, which employs 75 people, runs six butchers shops, an abattoir and a cutting plant.

Its refurbishment plans include a new extension of its premises, car parking and plant – a move it says will allow it to meet new and changing customer tastes and demands.

“As our customer base in Scotland’s central belt continued growing, we decided to completely revamp the layout of the existing building to allow us to streamline loading and order picking,” said John M Munro‘s managing director, Charlie Munro.

“There is now a greater customer demand for boneless beef and upgrading our facilities means we will have the sufficient space to provide a larger de-boning service in Dingwall.”

He added: “Throughout Covid, we have seen high street butchers begin to win back some of the customers originally lost to the big supermarkets.

“With people obeying lockdown rules at home, many have discovered a love for cooking and buying the freshest and best ingredients. With Royal Bank of Scotland’s financial support, we can continue to cater for our loyal customers and hopefully attract new ones.”

Royal Bank of Scotland relationship director, Lindsay Smith, said: ” We wish Charlie and the team every success for the future and look forward to hearing how the redevelopment progresses.”